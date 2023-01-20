January 20, 2023
CSUB Federal Award a 'Breakthrough' for Energy Research
DOE has announced $2.25 million in support for a collaboration between California State U, Bakersfield and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
January 20, 2023
An UdeM Computer-Science Professor Wins a Big U.S. Prize
The DOE INCITE program awarded computer scientist Irina Rish 990,000 node-hours on the IBM Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
January 20, 2023
Georgia Tech and PNNL Launch Joint Cybersecurity Institute
The new collaboration will be focused on critical infrastructure cybersecurity innovation through the launch of a joint institute.
January 20, 2023
Hoping to Solve the World’s Most Mysterious Problems
As the recipient of a DOE fellowship, Hans Johnson has gained the opportunity to work on cutting-edge quantum computing research at Fermi National Lab
January 19, 2023
UCF Chemistry Researcher Helps Elucidate Mechanism Key to Climate Change
The research could open new avenues in understanding complex chemical oxidation reactions that have big impacts on air quality & Earth climate change.
January 19, 2023
Using Machine Learning to Better Understand How Water Behaves
With machine learning models, researchers found evidence in support of water’s liquid-liquid transition that can be applied to real-world systems.
January 19, 2023
Estwick Earns $750,000 DoE Award for Southeast Texas Urban Integrated Field Lab
Dr. Noel Estwick is an assistant professor of agriculture at Prairie View A&M University.
January 19, 2023
Lebanon Valley College Physicist Dr. Daniel Pitonyak Part of a U.S. Department of Energy $1.95 Million Grant
Pitonyak and collaborators will conduct computational work to calculate how much quarks & gluons at very high energy contribute to the proton’s spin.
January 18, 2023
Starting Small to Better Understand Key Steps in the Carbon Cycle
Researchers compared microbial activity near corn and switchgrass leaf litter, finding soil microbes prefer a certain range of temperature & humidity.
January 18, 2023
UW’s John Kaszuba Advances CO2 Storage Research With Recent Publication
Kaszuba researched carbon dioxide storage, converting the gas to a solid in ultrathin films of water on underground, stable and common rock surfaces.