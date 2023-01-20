January 20, 2023

CSUB Federal Award a 'Breakthrough' for Energy Research

DOE has announced $2.25 million in support for a collaboration between California State U, Bakersfield and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

January 20, 2023

An UdeM Computer-Science Professor Wins a Big U.S. Prize

The DOE INCITE program awarded computer scientist Irina Rish 990,000 node-hours on the IBM Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

January 20, 2023

Georgia Tech and PNNL Launch Joint Cybersecurity Institute

The new collaboration will be focused on critical infrastructure cybersecurity innovation through the launch of a joint institute.

January 20, 2023

Hoping to Solve the World’s Most Mysterious Problems

As the recipient of a DOE fellowship, Hans Johnson has gained the opportunity to work on cutting-edge quantum computing research at Fermi National Lab

January 19, 2023

UCF Chemistry Researcher Helps Elucidate Mechanism Key to Climate Change

The research could open new avenues in understanding complex chemical oxidation reactions that have big impacts on air quality & Earth climate change.

January 19, 2023

Using Machine Learning to Better Understand How Water Behaves

With machine learning models, researchers found evidence in support of water’s liquid-liquid transition that can be applied to real-world systems.

January 19, 2023

Estwick Earns $750,000 DoE Award for Southeast Texas Urban Integrated Field Lab

Dr. Noel Estwick is an assistant professor of agriculture at Prairie View A&M University.

January 19, 2023

Lebanon Valley College Physicist Dr. Daniel Pitonyak Part of a U.S. Department of Energy $1.95 Million Grant

Pitonyak and collaborators will conduct computational work to calculate how much quarks & gluons at very high energy contribute to the proton’s spin.

January 18, 2023

Starting Small to Better Understand Key Steps in the Carbon Cycle

Researchers compared microbial activity near corn and switchgrass leaf litter, finding soil microbes prefer a certain range of temperature & humidity.

January 18, 2023

UW’s John Kaszuba Advances CO2 Storage Research With Recent Publication

Kaszuba researched carbon dioxide storage, converting the gas to a solid in ultrathin films of water on underground, stable and common rock surfaces.