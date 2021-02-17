My name is Amber Foreman and I was born and raised in Dallas Texas. I currently attend Prairie View A&M University as a rising senior, pursuing my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. I chose Marketing as my course of study because I am passionate about helping and working with people in every situation I come across. Building valuable relationships and ensuring every person is affected positively, is what drives my interest in serving others and learning more within my field of study. On campus I serve as a leader within an organization called Leading Innovation Venture Entrepreneurship (LIVE). I serve as the secretary on the executive board chair, mentoring students on becoming more innovative in their career of choice. Every year on campus I have received the chance to be included on the Dean’s List as an Honor Roll student, which recognizes high achievers. Post-graduation, I plan to pursue a career within my field while continuing to work for DOE and hopefully within the Workforce Division.

I am forever grateful to be given the opportunity to enhance my knowledge and skill sets virtually all thanks to DOE. Given that DOE and VARCom continued the MEISPP Program this summer providing students with jobs during the pandemic speaks volumes. The MESIPP program has allowed me to accomplish one of my career goals this summer and I will forever appreciate this experience. Working under DOE has allowed me to take on my very first internship this summer. I currently work under the Workforce Division in the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity (ED). This division has exceeded all of my expectations and is far beyond what I imagined it would be. My experience in working for ED in a virtual format has been very rewarding. I am constantly communicating, learning, and challenged every week; which certainly has aided in my personal and professional development overall. Attending weekly webinars, executing daily projects, presenting reports, networking amongst DOE professionals, and connecting with all of the interns has been fulfilling in itself despite working from home. I am thankful to have work that contributes to the greater good and all of the initiatives ED has put forth this year. Overall the tasks I am assigned focuses on research and analyzing information that is useful to ED’s booklet, the Diversity Toolkit website, the upcoming Workforce Development Webinars, and ED’s MEWT Award Planning. The bigger reward is knowing that the division’s efforts are making a huge impact within the energy sector along with recognizing underrepresented communities and individuals.

The Workforce Division is an excellent program that provides tons of guidance and contributes effective work that benefits all individuals looking to better their future. Because of the MEISPP program, I have the opportunity to grasp what it's like working within the federal government. My experience working with DOE has been invaluable and I hope to be a part of this organization again in the near future.